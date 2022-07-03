 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Taking some personal responsibility will prevent need for abortion

I have watched abortion rights proponents lament the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I offer two words of advice: personal responsibility.

There are today multiple methods to prevent pregnancy available to both women and men. Not the least of these is abstinence. This is an obscure, almost unheard of, idea among Americans.

If that seems unreasonable, there are pharmaceutical, chemical and prophylactic ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies. These methods should be readily available through private health insurance, Medicaid and organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

Women are carrying signs stating, "My body, my choice." Then make the choice.

Men who father children should be held responsible, by the government, for the emotional and financial care and upbringing of the children. DNA testing could affirm relationships.

It all comes back to personal responsibility.

