Letter: Taking personal responsibility for vaccination, masks failing Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Republican Party has chosen the perfect champion in John Bennett as chairman to promote Oklahoma’s race to the bottom of state rankings.

His recent doubling down on a dangerous and incendiary false comparison of vaccine promotion to the Holocaust is a new low for radical Republicans here ("Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews," July 30).

Bennett can render about any health and safety promotion a slippery slope to mass annihilation, using the broken syllogism: The moon is yellow, cheese is yellow, therefore the moon is cheese.

It's just not very smart.

Any inconvenient requirement can be used: having to produce a drivers license or obtaining a food handlers permit.

Using this logic, any demonstration of compliance with a public health and safety standard can be rendered a wake-up call for unsuspecting "sheeple" to stand up to the tyranny of common sense.

Oklahoma’s GOP has led the race to the bottom 20% of states in virtually every health, education and economic measure. Time to give other people a chance.