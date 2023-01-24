 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Taking credit

Rural broadband is coming to Oklahoma thanks to the Democrat-supported infrastructure bills passed by Congress last year. 

Our governor recently promoted the effort to provide statewide broadband internet service to all of Oklahoma. Broadband in rural areas will be beneficial as those of us who have good internet service now.

The ironic part is where the money for the project is coming from. The Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act that passed Congress last year is the main source of revenue.

It is well-known that our governor is not a fan of our president. All of our congressional members and senators voted against the infrastructure bill.

But, the governor likes the broadband project. You know that congressional members and senators will be lining up in rural Oklahoma to take credit for providing the service to their constituents. They already have begun taking credit for the millions of federal dollars coming to the state for roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

Providing broadband internet service to rural areas in the 2020s is much like providing electricity to rural areas in the 1930s. It is, and was, cost prohibitive per customer because of population density without some type of subsidy.

Electricity was provided by subsidies to rural areas in the 1930s by the Rural Electricity Act promoted by President Franklin Roosevelt, another one of those darn Democrats.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

