Letter: Take a stand

About 75% of children who have an incarcerated parent will be identified to have trauma-related stress. Additional stress can be added such as homelessness, drug exposure, mental illness and poverty.

Approximately 106 out of every 100,000 female Oklahomans are incarcerated. Oklahoma has the 2nd highest percentage of women in the criminal justice system after having been No. 1 for decades.

Oklahoma’s rate of female incarceration is 4.5 times higher than the national average. Most women are incarcerated for nonviolent drug charges. Almost two-thirds of women in prison are mothers. As an advocate and worker for foster families, I have seen the need for natural parent relationships with children.

Children will experience the trauma of their mother being incarcerated, and some children will enter the foster care system, exposing them to many other kinds of traumatic experiences.

There are not enough mental health services in Oklahoma to handle this high level of need.

Separating families and causing extreme stress by arresting a mother for a nonviolent charge may not be the best route to take. Other routes to help preserve the family unit could include mental health services, providing affordable housing and funding more substance abuse treatment places like Women in Recovery.

Oklahoma must to take a stand to reform policy and services to help reduce the amount of women incarcerated and reunite families.

