Letter: Take a pause and consider life-saving measures

Shall we take a giant leap backward and ignore all the medical science and technology gained since 1920?

Shall we let polio, tetanus and tuberculosis have free reign again? Let pneumonia, measles and the poxes run their course?

Shall we throw out our antibiotics, yank the seatbelts from vehicles, toss the baby monitors and dump the kids’ car seats to go back to the good old days when we were free?

I doubt if anyone would suggest we actually do those things.

Yet, it is baffling so many people who have benefited from the last century’s advances draw an irrational line in the sand against the latest life-saving vaccines, in spite of their documented effectiveness, and against wearing simple face coverings known to filter out particles of a virus which has already killed 628,000 souls in the U.S. alone.

All this in the name of freedom.

With the hospitals overrun and ICU units crammed with COVID-19 patients, and health care workers strained beyond capacity largely due to the low vaccination rates and the refusal to wear masks, I encourage everyone to pause for a moment.