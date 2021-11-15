Letter: Take a cue from greatest generation: Roll up your sleeve, get your shot

During World War II, when America was in peril, millions of men and women rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated as part of the effort to save our country.

They were called the Greatest Generation. The U.S. military death toll was 405,399.

Today, when facing an even greater peril. With U.S. deaths exceeding 758,000, many Americans hesitate to get vaccinated.

Want to make America great again? Roll up your sleeve and get your injection.

