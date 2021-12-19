 Skip to main content
Letter: Tackling pandemic is a moral imperative as hospital bed space still lacking
Our world is in a moral and cognitive crisis. People are suffering and dying unnecessarily. Where is the compassion and wisdom to stick a finger in this dyke?

Our country could be a beacon of generosity and sanity in the world, taking all precautions against COVID-19 and sharing vaccines with less prosperous countries. Instead, we can’t even get an adequate number of our own people to follow protocols and protect our neighbors.

We may think the pandemic is only about COVID, that it only affects those who get infected, but that isn’t the half of it. Our hospitals in Oklahoma are at capacity for non-COVID patients.

Of course, the public has not been informed of this fact by our “transparent” reporting system. But just try to find an available hospital bed for a stroke patient. Have you got an extra two days to make that happen? That is what it took for a member of my family.

Let’s hope you don’t suffer a heart attack, break a hip or get desperately ill with something other than COVID. Be careful this winter. The nearest available hospital may well be outside of Oklahoma.

If you are vaccinated or have immunity due to previous infection, thank you for the degree of protection you afford others.

Follow the protocols. Voluntarily wear a mask in public. It’s not just about you. It’s the wise and moral imperative of our time.

