Letter: Swan Lake, other Tulsa scenic spots in disrepair

When we lived on 19th Street and Quaker Avenue in the 1980s, we were involved with the home owner’s association around Swan Lake. The lake was a beautiful, well-kept attraction enjoyed by many visitors.

The landscaping, plantings, and water features, including the working fountain, and multiple types of water fowl including a pair of white swans, provided an attractive site for both residents and visitors.

During the 1990s, the city lacked funding for upkeep of the lake and it was allowed to degenerate into what is now, an eyesore. In addition, the Parks Department horticulturist decided that the plants around the lake should be replaced with less formal growths. Now the lake looks more like an overgrown swamp and has no permanent waterfowl.

This is not the only former beauty spot in Tulsa – known at one time as “one of America’s most beautiful cities” – that has fallen into disrepair. The Tulsa Rose Garden is a shadow of its former self. The victim of a rose blight in the 1980s, the flower beds have not been refurbished in decades.

In addition, the azalea beds in Woodward Park have lost their old growth plantings and the original form of the shaded gardens.

While the Arts District and the privately owned and funded Gathering Place are gaining all the attention, the city-owned and maintained parks are ignored. It is time for the city of Tulsa to completely refurbish and restore these three jewels of our city.

