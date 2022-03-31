Letter: Susan Lamkin the better choice for TPS school Board District 7

As a Tulsan, I’m troubled by what appears to be an attempt to push extremist views onto our local school board.

Former district attorney and candidate for District 7 school board Tim Harris criticized our public schools for “indoctrinating our children with un-American values and beliefs.” I’m sure I’m not alone in wondering why a former DA – with seemingly no connection to public schools, and would say something so toxic and false about our public school system – is running for school board.

Harris has had zero involvement in the school community and his goal in running is purely political.

His opponent, Susan Lamkin, clearly has a passion for supporting public schools rather than tearing them down.

From what I have learned, Lamkin is a public school mom and PTA volunteer – and has been for a long time.

Lamkin’s message of coming together as a community is a breath of fresh air in these polarized times, and I appreciate her focus on real issues that affect our students and Tulsa families.

I hope District 7 elects Susan Lamkin for Tulsa school board on April 5.

