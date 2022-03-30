Letter: Susan Lamkin is the right choice for TPS school board District 7

I've known Susan Lamkin since she was in high school at Edison (class of '93). She was smart, hard-working, and a team player. She is the leader we need to represent District 7 on the Tulsa school board.

During my 10 years as principal of Edison High School, I knew my school board member quite well. We met weekly to discuss the needs and concerns of the school community. A good school board member does not bring partisan agendas into the election.

The agenda for the school board is determined by the parents, students, faculty and neighborhood communities working in partnership. The role of the school board member is to listen, communicate and mitigate.

Through her many years volunteering in schools from pre-k through high school, Susan has relied on teamwork and her leadership to get things done. And she's also learned the workings of the public school system.

She has been involved in booster clubs, jog-a-thons, great books, and many fundraisers in support of our schools. She has been involved in PTA for both individual schools and the citywide Tulsa PTA.

Like all newly elected school board members, she will be expected to participate in hours of training in school law and finance. She is already starting ahead of the curve after having been so deeply involved in our neighborhood schools.

I am proud to vote for my former student, my neighbor, my friend, Susan Lamkin on April 5.

