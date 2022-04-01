 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Susan Lamkin clear choice for TPS board

  • 0

A friend planning to vote in Tuesday's Tulsa Public Schools District 7 board election told me he didn't know the candidates' qualifications. 

My response was that one candidate has spent the last 16 years as a TPS parent and volunteer, working directly in District 7 schools with its teachers, parents and students. The other candidate is so disconnected from public schools that he didn’t even know what district he lives in.

The choice is clear: vote for Susan Lamkin for TPS District 7 school board. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

033122-tul-opn-lamkin-susan

Lamkin

 Provided
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

"Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery," says Tulsa resident Brian Turner.

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

"As for Putin, I described him as 'a cold-blooded killer and an outrageous kleptocrat who has stolen countless Russian assets for himself and his cronies,'" says Tulsa resident Robert Donaldson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert