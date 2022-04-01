Letter: Susan Lamkin clear choice for TPS board

A friend planning to vote in Tuesday's Tulsa Public Schools District 7 board election told me he didn't know the candidates' qualifications.
My response was that one candidate has spent the last 16 years as a TPS parent and volunteer, working directly in District 7 schools with its teachers, parents and students. The other candidate is so disconnected from public schools that he didn’t even know what district he lives in.
The choice is clear: vote for Susan Lamkin for TPS District 7 school board.
