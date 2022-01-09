 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Surely Oklahoma GOP will refuse infrastructure bill funds, right?
Letter: Surely Oklahoma GOP will refuse infrastructure bill funds, right?

It is pleasing to know that the super majority party that controls Oklahoma government is loyal to its constituency and will not succumb to the president’s infrastructure plan.

Our entire congressional delegation voted against it. No registered member of that party who is a legislator, county commissioner, mayor, school board president, or locally owned newspaper publisher voiced support of it.

Given this universal opposition, I am confident that the governor and legislative leadership will set aside their other differences and develop a budget that excludes all additional funding that might flow to the state as a result of this socialist legislation.

And pigs fly.

Editor’s note: The Tulsa World is owned by Iowa-based Lee Enterprises. A Tulsa World editorial published on Nov. 19 (“Infrastructure bill doing what government ought to be doing – building the country’s foundation”) supported the federal legislation.

