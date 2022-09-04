 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court's Roe decision could endanger other rights

At its core, the reasoning of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is two-fold. First, the decision claims there is no specific constitutional right to an abortion. Second, the reasoning by which Roe determined such a right exists was flawed.

That line of thinking could mean a reversal of other citizen protections from the government.

Begin by looking at the character of the activist judges. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett did not tell “the whole truth” in Senate testimony. Thomas did not reveal a conflict of interest. As a group they will go beyond the confines of an individual case to impose their political biases on the American people.

Like Justice Samuel Alito, they chose to overlook how the Ninth Amendment underpinning of Roe protects citizens from governmental overreach. Its text: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

What other rights not specifically mentioned are now on the chopping block? The most apparent is a married couple using a contraceptive to prevent pregnancy (Griswold v. Connecticut). In the criminal prosecution arena are coerced confessions (Miranda v. Arizona), an appointed lawyer for poor people in state prosecutions (Gideon v. Wainwright), and an attorney for accused children (Gault decision).

For minorities, it may be mean a return to segregated schools (Brown v. Board of Education). Given the activist court majority requiring Maine to give tax dollars to church schools (Carson v. Makin), I won’t bet the farm against it.

