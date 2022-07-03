Letter: Supreme Court's recent rulings mean less freedoms for many

On June 21, the Supreme Court said that Americans have the "freedom" to use my tax money to send their kids to religious schools that will teach them to hate me.

On June 23, the Supreme Court said Americans have the "freedom" to carry guns that overrules my right not to be terrorized by gun violence.

On June 24, the Supreme Court said that Americans do not have the "freedom" to control their own bodies.

When "freedom" means freedom only for the things you approve of, then "freedom" doesn't mean what you think it means.

