Letter: Supreme Court's latest decisions are damaging

The U.S. Supreme Court issued several controversial rulings during June, but there were two that have drawn the most public attention.

What caused the public uproars? The court took the power to enforce gun safety practices away from the states. Then it gave the power to control legal abortions to the states.

The regulations on ownership, sale and carrying of guns had already been eliminated in Oklahoma, leaving our state with one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the U.S. And last year, more children died because of gunshot wounds than any other cause.

When the court's upcoming decision on abortion rights was leaked, the Oklahoma Legislature and governor were already busy making abortion illegal, even in cases of rape or incest. This way, more children will be born to be potential victims of accidental shootings, mass shootings and deliberate murder.

The three justices appointed by former president Donald Trump and part-time Senate leader Mitch McConnell all claim to be "pro-life," but their votes are part of the Republican politics that are really "pro-fertilized egg".

How can you tell? For many years, virtually all Republicans have voted against providing low-income women and their children with adequate food, housing and medical care. They are equally opposed to funding good public schools, day care facilities for the children of low-income employed women and contraceptives that would eliminate most demand for abortions.

What can we do? Whenever possible, vote against Republicans!

