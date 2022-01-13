Letter: Supreme Court is using selective reasoning on mandates

The U.S. Supreme Court will uphold the stays on President Joe Biden's workplace mandates, no doubt. They will call it “overreach,” that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration lacks the authority to enforce such mandates – despite that OSHA, under congressional law, has the responsibility, not just the authority, to enforce safe practices in the workplace.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh has an issue with the fact that the mandate isn't confined to the workplace, though clearly, there's no way to confine this disease to the workplace. He seems to feel it's OK for someone to infect others at work as long as no one is prevented from infecting others outside of work.

If you listen to Justice Samuel Alito, you would think it's a question of personal freedom, that a person has a right to take risks. Yes, a person can run that red light, ignore a stop sign, and drive 100 mph on the freeway, but it isn't just those people who are at risk from their behavior. The risk they take endangers others.