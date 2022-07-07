 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court has stripped women of rights

Do we have a democracy anymore? After what the U.S. Supreme Court just did, I wonder. By overturning Roe vs Wade, the court went against its long-held conservative view of the power of the court: "judicial restraint," which takes a limited view of what the court does when it rules.

Despite the newest justices testifying before the Senate as well as saying in private conversations with senators that they respected the concept of stare decisis (precedence) and the 50-year history of Roe v. Wade, that all went out the window.

The conservative majority cited old state anti-abortion laws to justify their action to take away long established constitutional rights from the American people. The court now says that women should not have control over their own bodies.

State legislatures are going against wide public support for choice in passing anti-abortion laws, often with no exceptions for rape, incest or even the life of the mother. The protest signs say it all: "My body, my choice!" The right to choose is just that. The woman should be able to make her own choice about own her body and her own health.

