Letter: Supreme Court draft opinion is not pro life. It's anti-woman.

Based on the leaked information from the Supreme Court on May 2, it appears that the right to safe abortions in Oklahoma will be ending soon.

I’m angry for women who are only be seen as vessels for reproduction by many people. I’m angry for victims of rape and/or incest who will have to continually relive their trauma without any options because Oklahoma lawmakers did not included any language in their anti-choice bills for exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

I’m angry the state of Oklahoma fights so hard for the fetus but continues to offer little or no support once that fetus is born. I’m angry many people are more upset the brief from the Supreme Court was leaked than people’s lives are about to be fundamentally changed.

In my opinion, this decision is not pro-life, it’s anti-woman. This fall when deciding who you should vote for, please consider candidates who will vote to allow women to make their own health choices.

