Letter: Supporting neighborhood schools is the best way to support kids

The Republican Party was once but is no longer the party of Lincoln. Southern Democrats, in response to cross busing, moved in and took over. I have a copy of a thoughtful Christian Coalition manual for political activism which for them is a must. It should be for all of us.

The coalition fought for government support of religious schools to which Southerners had fled due to cross busing. Tulsa found a better way.

My childhood public school was where we held PTA and other meetings, learned about neighbors in need or problems to be solved. The school is where we had a great playground, voted, held basketball games, fundraisers, and gatherings for youth and families.

We learned ethics, social skills, how to respond to a new child with special needs, and respect for religious diversity. Our neighborhood policeman drove the streets, knew where we lived and made us feel safe. Even our childless neighbors learned who we were and could assist when in need or report misbehavior. We behaved.

Every child should experience that warm kind of neighborhood. I support a strong public elementary school in every neighborhood where every child feels comfortable and safe, a place to learn social skills, ethics and fair play. And, of course, a fantastic beginning on the road to learning.

Elementary schools are a place to provide love of learning, a sense of community and responsibility for productive citizenship. We can choose our neighborhoods. We can choose to get along.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

