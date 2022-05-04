Letter: Supporting childhood vaccinations important to global health, security

For more than a decade, I have advocated for global immunizations with Shot@Life as a nurse and a mother. I often think of the mothers I met in Uganda at a UNICEF Family Health Day. They carried their babies long distances, lined up quietly and waited hours without complaining so that their babies could receive routine immunizations.

Mothers told me of losing two and even three children to vaccine-preventable diseases before they reached the age of 5. One mother told me she was afraid to become attached to her baby. She feared that he, too, would die.

I will never forget those mothers and their pain. I fear that more mothers will feel that anguish. In low-income countries, 23 million children missed out on their regular childhood vaccinations because of the pandemic and 17 million little ones are considered “zero-dose children,” meaning they have not received a single dose of any vaccine.

Now more than ever, the U.S. needs to support programs that immunize the world’s most vulnerable children from devastating – but preventable –infectious diseases. Every dollar we invest in immunizations save $44 dollars in health care costs, low wages and productivity due to illness.

These investments also strengthen global health security, improve country health systems, and have the potential to protect American lives and American interests at home and abroad by detecting and combating diseases that could become pandemic threats.

During this World Immunization Week, please ask Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern to increase funding for global childhood vaccines.

