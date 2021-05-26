Letter: Supporters of House Bill 1775 are ignoring intent behind these types of bills

Speaking of House 1775 recently, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum declared, "To me, it’s remarkable that this is even a subject of controversy."

To paraphrase Pink Floyd, Bynum is "all in all … just another brick in the wall!"

Bynum's pronouncement completely ignores the legislative intent that is driving this and like legislation nationally: anxiety over Black Lives Matter, the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and, at least in Oklahoma, discomfort at the heightened awareness of the Tulsa Race Massacre in advance of its centennial.

Our mayor's offhanded dismissal of concerns about the bill that limits discussion of race in Oklahoma classrooms is either blithely ignorant, foolishly naive or intentionally cruel.

Bynum is smarter than that; he knows what the Oklahoma Legislature intended when it created the bill and what Gov. Kevin Stitt intended when he signed it.

Our state lawmakers want to squelch free inquiry and serious historical scholarship because the honest truth about our nation's racist history makes them "uncomfortable."

Stitt's denial of the racist intent of the bill is unsurprising; I am disappointed in Bynum's nonchalant dismissiveness.