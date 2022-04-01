 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support TPS school board candidates who offer real solutions, not culture wars

Candidates for school boards have pushed a uniform narrative that seems to be driven more by national politics than by the local needs of schools. Here in Tulsa, some school board candidates have continued to spread misinformation.

One such lie is the idea that critical race theory is a subject that’s taught in K-12 schools. Anyone with students enrolled in public schools can tell you that this college-level curriculum is simply not present in public schools.

Another falsehood is the idea that private school vouchers do anything other than rob public schools of public tax dollars. If private schools want to hand out coupons for people to attend their institutions, they should be responsible for that money. Public dollars should stay in public schools.

Our Legislature has already made cut after harmful cut to our public education system. These cuts have led to staff shortages, and some schools are still struggling to stay open five days a week due to severe lack of funding.

Tulsa deserves elected leaders who will work to improve our public services – one of the most basic duties of any elected leader. In Tulsa’s school board elections, two candidates – Tim Harris and E’Lena Ashley – have attempted to bring the same misinformation we’ve seen spread around the country.

By contrast, Susan Lamkin and Shawna Keller have proposed real solutions to real challenges faced by our schools. I encourage voters in the Tulsa Public Schools district to vote for Lamkin and Keller.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

