Letter: Support the real Greenwood Chamber of Commerce

Let's be clear. There is only one designated historic Greenwood Commercial District and only one historic original Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

On April 15, the key historic buildings on the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue in the downtown Greenwood District was unanimously voted to be added to the National Registry of Historic Buildings.

These buildings — the ones always used in the photographs to represent Greenwood — are owned and maintained by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc., which was founded in 1926.

Here at the Chamber, we proudly showcase our history to all who visit, but when others use our name, capitalizing on that history and tragedy for fundraising and recognition purposes, they damage the Greenwood legacy. They also disrupt our process that began in 1922 to rebuild, restore and renew the spirit of Black Wall Street in Greenwood, Tulsa.

We want everyone to recognize and support the true Greenwood when donating their time and money to the cause of uplifting the African American community.

With limited funds, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce struggles but persists. We maintain the decaying historic buildings, serve our small business community and fulfill our inclusive neighborhood mission.