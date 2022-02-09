Letter: Support the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

Our families and workforce cannot wait any longer for Congress to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. Nobody should lose their job because they need temporary accommodations – like a stool to sit on or access to a water bottle – for the health of their pregnancy.

I call on our entire congressional delegation and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure this commonsense bipartisan bill is included in the upcoming omnibus package.

With strong support from constituents and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act will ensure employers make the same sort of accommodations for pregnant workers that are already made for employees with disabilities.

As economists and employers in every corner of our state are looking to strengthen labor force attachment and keep people in important frontline jobs, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act should be passed without delay.

