In the last three years, our world has seen unprecedented challenges. Both the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were instrumental in erasing crucial forward progress in poverty-reduction efforts. In addition, since 2019, the igniting of a global hunger crisis and the doubling of global food insecurity has taken shape. Due to these growing challenges, I urge readers to help support poverty-reduction efforts.

As a University of Oklahoma student and ambassador of the Borgen Project, we put extreme poverty at the forefront and are taking the necessary steps to combat and end it. We do things like educate people on advocacy skills, build awareness for global issues, fundraise money in support of poverty-reduction programs, meet with congressional leaders in support of poverty-reduction bills, etc.

With your help, we can continue the fight and ultimate goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030. For more information, visit borgenproject.org.

