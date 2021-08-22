 Skip to main content
Letter: Support our health care heroes by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors
In New York City last year, every night at 7 p.m. people would go to their balconies, open their windows and cheer for first responders, doctors, nurses and health care workers who were putting themselves on the line to save lives.

Let's do the same thing here.

These folks in Tulsa desperately need our support by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors.

As a citizen in a democracy, you can also email your city councilor to vote for a mask mandate at the meeting on Aug. 25.

Let's support our heroes here in Tulsa.

