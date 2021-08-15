Letter: Support of OU football is gone

I am a graduate of Oklahoma State University who for 70 years, except when the schools were competing, has supported the University of Oklahoma football like a diehard Sooner, believing the team represented well a state in need of good public relations.

OU's recent defect to the SEC is a betrayal to its alumni, conference and friends who have supported the school since the Bud Wilkinson dynasty days.

Why? Money and a misplaced belief that the road to a national championship is enhanced by the move.

But is that the case?

With the expanded playoff system, it would seem that OU could more easily make playoffs being kind in the Big 12 rather than fighting for a spot in the SEC.

Again, the motive is money, more for recruiting, amenities and an extended athletic administration.

But what about appreciation for the vast sums of money that the state and friends have given though the years?

What happened to loyalty to both the citizens of the state and the conference which has treated the school well?

All that is gone in the interest of money.