As a Tulsa City Council District 5 constituent, and in the absence of my own City Councilor Grant Miller, who did not attend last week's committee meeting, I would like to express my thoughts on City Councilor Christian Bengel's recent comments about the resolution concerning LGBTQ residents ("Tulsa city councilors hesitate on affirming city as welcoming to LGBTQ residents," Feb. 23).

Prudent leadership demands objective decision-making, which means separating personal grievances from the duties of the elected position.

Bengel's emotional response to comments made during the past election has clouded his judgment regarding the broader issues the recent city resolution concerning diversity seeks to address.

Leaders should focus on the sound decision-making necessary for nonpartisan governance. Re-litigating past grievances during the official order of business is a harmful distraction from the work the moment demands.

New leaders will have missteps, but it is unacceptable for leaders to focus on self-victimization. I caution Bengel against over-inflating the relevance of his grievance, as it is not relevant to the policy decision the city faces.

During times of heightened tension, leaders must determine what they can control and focus on doing the next right thing. I do not have confidence in Bengel's capacity to perform his duties in such a disciplined manner.

Our city government has a responsibility to ensure an inclusive and welcoming community for all. Opposing that vision denies the power that comes with acknowledging all members of our unique and vibrant communities.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.