Letter: Support legislation to continue improvements in teacher salary
Letter: Support legislation to continue improvements in teacher salary

Our teachers are a vital factor in the success of our future generations, yet their annual salary is not representative of this responsibility.

Far too often, teachers must seek out a second, sometimes third, job to meet their financial obligations.

Working additional hours undoubtedly have a negative impact on our teachers, making an already demanding job that much more difficult. Our teachers deserve better.

Senate Bill 52 from Sen. Carri Hicks seeks to address this issue. This bill will raise the annual teacher salary by an estimated $2,700.

While that may not seem like much to many, it may allow some of our teachers to end their supplementary jobs.

As a result, they will be more focused and able to deliver their curriculum in a clear manner, giving our children a higher quality education.

Teacher retention is another point of note.

Our state unfortunately loses dedicated, caring teachers often to neighboring states offering a higher salary. If Oklahoma can raise teacher pay, we could hold onto these quality educators.

We, as a state, would get and keep these teachers them in our classrooms and better equip them to do the job they love to do, without constant financial worry.

We need to support SB 52. 

Caroline Kebbell, Claremore

Editor's note: SB 52 missed a legislative deadline this year, but could be considered by next year's Legislature.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

