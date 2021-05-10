Letter: Support legislation to continue improvements in teacher salary

Our teachers are a vital factor in the success of our future generations, yet their annual salary is not representative of this responsibility.

Far too often, teachers must seek out a second, sometimes third, job to meet their financial obligations.

Working additional hours undoubtedly have a negative impact on our teachers, making an already demanding job that much more difficult. Our teachers deserve better.

Senate Bill 52 from Sen. Carri Hicks seeks to address this issue. This bill will raise the annual teacher salary by an estimated $2,700.

While that may not seem like much to many, it may allow some of our teachers to end their supplementary jobs.

As a result, they will be more focused and able to deliver their curriculum in a clear manner, giving our children a higher quality education.

Teacher retention is another point of note.

Our state unfortunately loses dedicated, caring teachers often to neighboring states offering a higher salary. If Oklahoma can raise teacher pay, we could hold onto these quality educators.