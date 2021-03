One way to support law enforcement is to put blue lights in porch lights.

I have three in my front garage lights. I had an officer stop and thank me.

No need to paint blue lines on the roads; that will nothing but cause trouble.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.