Letter: Support freedom, save a nation: Donate your guns to Ukraine

A unique opportunity has presented itself that would allow the people here to reach out and help the people of the Ukraine in a meaningful way.

A wealthy and right-minded “angel” could buy up semi-automatic .223-caliber guns from patriotic citizens here and send them to the freedom fighters in Ukraine.

I believe that the good, freedom-loving people of the United States could send millions of such weapons to like-minded people there. I’m sure that semi-automatic pistols would also be popular in the hands of the Ukrainians. Other angels could pony up for the ammunition.

It would be a meaningful gift from we, the people, to be able to share our gift of excessive firepower with those in need.

