Letter: Support federal legislation to expand cancer detection tests

There are over 100 types of cancer, and every patient who receives a cancer diagnosis hopes the disease is caught early.

Cancers identified at earlier stages tend to be easier to treat, and usually result in better health outcomes. Early screening and detection are critical to improving patient outcomes, but currently only five types of cancer have recommended early detection screening tests.

To turn the tide on cancer and improve outcomes for patients, we need to be able to screen for more cancers.

Thankfully, advances in computing power and the study of the human genome have resulted in new multi-cancer early detection technologies — which can identify dozens of cancers through a single blood draw — are working their way to FDA review and approvals right now.

These developments are incredibly exciting, but the technology can only save lives if patients can access them.

One way to ensure patients have access is the recently introduced Medicare Multi-Care Early Detection Coverage Act of 2021, which would modernize Medicare so it can cover these new screening technologies once they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration.