 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support Feb. 8 PSO franchise election
0 Comments

Letter: Support Feb. 8 PSO franchise election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons

There will be a PSO-AEP franchise election on Feb. 8. It is critically important for the citizens of Tulsa to support it.

Many fail to appreciate what a utility franchise election means. It gives a utility the right to operate for a set number of years on city streets, alleys and all rights of way. And in exchange for that privilege, PSO will collect and pay the city of Tulsa a franchise fee. That franchise is subject to a vote of the people.

As a native Tulsan, I know how important PSO has been in providing electric service to us for over 100 years, since 1913.

I attended Tulsa public schools and have worked in the city, first as a television reporter, then as an employee of an energy company. Later, I served as a Tulsa member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives where I chaired the Energy Committee.

As a result, I have had numerous opportunities to get to know the company and many of the more than 1,000 employees of PSO in Tulsa.

PSO is a great corporate citizen supporting all the major community efforts I have witnessed over the decades. I know that in 2020, PSO paid the city over $20 million in franchise fees and city sales taxes.

All citizens need to vote yes on Feb. 8 for 15 more years of excellent electrical service provided by PSO.

Editor's note: Prior to representing House District 79 in the Oklahoma Legislature, Watson worked for Oklahoma Natural Gas and ONEOK.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't believe the big lie
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't believe the big lie

"Former President Donald Trump and many in the Republican Party demand that you deny truth and believe that the insurrection was peaceful and honorable, despite the fact that it injured 150 Capitol Police, led to the deaths of five people and attempted to violate the Constitution by trying to stop the legitimate transfer of power," writes Tulsa resident Christine Jacobs Buzzard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert