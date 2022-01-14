Letter: Support Feb. 8 PSO franchise election

There will be a PSO-AEP franchise election on Feb. 8. It is critically important for the citizens of Tulsa to support it.

Many fail to appreciate what a utility franchise election means. It gives a utility the right to operate for a set number of years on city streets, alleys and all rights of way. And in exchange for that privilege, PSO will collect and pay the city of Tulsa a franchise fee. That franchise is subject to a vote of the people.

As a native Tulsan, I know how important PSO has been in providing electric service to us for over 100 years, since 1913.

I attended Tulsa public schools and have worked in the city, first as a television reporter, then as an employee of an energy company. Later, I served as a Tulsa member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives where I chaired the Energy Committee.

As a result, I have had numerous opportunities to get to know the company and many of the more than 1,000 employees of PSO in Tulsa.

PSO is a great corporate citizen supporting all the major community efforts I have witnessed over the decades. I know that in 2020, PSO paid the city over $20 million in franchise fees and city sales taxes.