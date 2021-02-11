Letter: Superintendent Gist right to stand up to goveror

Congratulation to Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist for standing up to Gov. Kevin Stitt's attack on Tulsa Public Schools.

Stitt has been on the wrong side of any meaningful fight against the COVID-19 crises from the day he posted a picture of himself and his family at a restaurant; he was maskless and obviously not practicing social distancing.

He has mimicked the incompetent failed leadership of the former president, going so far as to purchase millions of dollars of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has been proven ineffective against the COVID-19 virus.

Our governor might want to listen to and take advice from leaders like Gist, rather than dangerously playing politics with the lives of our teachers and students.

