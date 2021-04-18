Letter: Suicide Moms call on expanded training and funding for mental health resources

I am part of the Suicide Moms, a group of mothers who lost children to suicide and are now working to increase our community's understanding of mental health issues.

One primary goal is to ensure that workers in our law enforcement and criminal justice system receive proper training for interactions with citizens dealing with mental illness.

In a Tulsa World article on April 8, we learned of a generous gift by the Hardesty Family Foundation to the Justice and Mental Health Training Center ("$900,000 grant will support mental health programs in Tulsa's criminal justice system").

A portion of this donation will fund continuing efforts by the Mental Health Association Oklahoma to accomplish exactly what the Suicide Moms are working toward.

Research shows that education of a community's police and court personnel on mental health, substance use disorders, stigma, de-escalation, trauma, suicide prevention and available community resources will result in improved interactions with citizens, reduced trauma and an increase in diversion to appropriate mental health services.