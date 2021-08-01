Letter: Sue landlords for causing a public nuisance

The nearly 100 residents of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments were first threatened with having their water service cut off because the owner failed to pay the bill.

Then, the Fire Marshall determined that the apartments were in such poor shape as to be uninhabitable.

All the remaining tenants were faced with having to move out and find new places to live.

The costs of moving these tenants and their possessions has fallen on private and nonprofit funds and City Federal Emergency Rental Funds.

What about making the owner of the apartments pay these costs?

It is entirely the out-of-state owner’s fault these apartments are in such dangerous disrepair.

The current Oklahoma Landlord-Tenant Act provides no genuine remedy for a tenant whose landlord fails to keep the rental in habitable condition.

The tenant’s only remedy, after notifying the landlord, is to move out, with all expenses of such a move falling entirely on the tenant.

Owners of these large complexes know this and can allow the property to deteriorate to an uninhabitable condition with no danger of financial penalty.