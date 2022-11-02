Letter: Students should be top priority for state superintendent

Officers and directors of a corporation owe a fiduciary duty to its shareholders. All decisions – whether short term or long term – are to be made in what is in the shareholders’ best interests.

One would think that the state superintendent of public education should also have a fiduciary duty to the students who attend public schools. Public school students should be Priority One.

The state superintendent should not only ensure that students who attend public schools have (more than) adequate resources to facilitate a learning environment, but also should fight for more and better resources.

The state superintendent should not only ensure that teaching professionals within the public schools are given the tools that allow them to do what they do best, but also create an environment where teaching professionals thrive (and pay them accordingly).

The state superintendent should foster a learning environment, rather than create fictitious problems to undermine public school administrators.

If a corporate CEO advocated that $161 million intended for its business instead be diverted to a competitor, the CEO would be fired by the end of the day.

Does anybody really believe that a man who is committed to diverting public school dollars to private schools will be making our public school students Priority One?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.