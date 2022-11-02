 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Students should be top priority for state superintendent

  • 0

Author Barry Friedman and Ginnie Graham recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times?

Officers and directors of a corporation owe a fiduciary duty to its shareholders. All decisions – whether short term or long term – are to be made in what is in the shareholders’ best interests.

One would think that the state superintendent of public education should also have a fiduciary duty to the students who attend public schools. Public school students should be Priority One.

The state superintendent should not only ensure that students who attend public schools have (more than) adequate resources to facilitate a learning environment, but also should fight for more and better resources.

The state superintendent should not only ensure that teaching professionals within the public schools are given the tools that allow them to do what they do best, but also create an environment where teaching professionals thrive (and pay them accordingly).

People are also reading…

The state superintendent should foster a learning environment, rather than create fictitious problems to undermine public school administrators.

If a corporate CEO advocated that $161 million intended for its business instead be diverted to a competitor, the CEO would be fired by the end of the day.

Does anybody really believe that a man who is committed to diverting public school dollars to private schools will be making our public school students Priority One?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert