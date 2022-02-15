Letter: Students' Religious Belief Protection Act is unconstitutional; let the bill die

A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker, Sen. Rob Standridge, has filed Senate Bill 1470, titled the Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act.

It seeks to prohibit employment or contract with a person that promotes positions in the classroom or at any function of the public school that is in opposition to closely held religious beliefs of a student. In this state, that would be Christianity.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads, in part, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof...” Congress in this case means the legislative bodies of federal, state, and local governments. So, that would include the Oklahoma Legislature.

Since the adoption of SB 1470 would have the effect of establishing a religion – Christianity – for public schools, it would be in clear violation of the First Amendment’s establishment clause, and therefore be wholly unconstitutional.

Perhaps the wisdom of the Legislature will prevail and let SB 1470, die quietly. Otherwise, we taxpayers are going to pay the state’s litigation costs to defend a lost cause.