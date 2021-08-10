Letter: Students have a chance to learn more about military academies this month

Being a veteran from the U.S. Naval Academy, I often hear, "Thank you for your service."

I often reply, "You are worth serving!"

One of the highlights of my year is to see students (8th grade and higher), parents and educators attend Academy Day sponsored by U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern to learn about the opportunities to attend one of our nation's service academies.

Each academy will have a representative attending the event on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon in the first floor auditorium located at 2448 E. 81st St. in Tulsa.

Midshipmen and cadets attending a service academy receive a full scholarship to one of our greatest schools, with an exceptional launching pad for an unparalleled career and adventure.

The Tulsa students receiving appointments to the academies are so impressive.

Their sincere desire to give back to our nation humbles me because it stems, often, from great families, educators and mentors.

For their leadership and care, I offer my sincere thanks for their service.

Our young men and women and nation are worth it.

Please come see what the academies have to offer at Academy Day.