Letter: Student loan debt different now than it was for the rest of us

Recently, a reader said he was opposed to the $10,000 student loan forgiveness on the basis that those who owed had "sacrificed little." He said, when he ran out of money in college, he took a year off to work until he could afford to return.

I noticed he was able to afford a return to college after one year, and afforded off-campus housing with a part-time job. That doesn't sound like much sacrifice. It seems he benefited from a system that enabled him to succeed with little effort.

He must be older because he clearly knows nothing of the cost of college tuition today, when many students can't afford “cheap” housing, even working full-time. Who is he to say these students haven't sacrificed? The $10,000 will barely make a dent in most students’ debt.

I’m fortunate (and old enough) that I went to college when it was still affordable for average families. My parent’s modest income was able to pay my tuition to OSU and, with two part-time jobs, I could pay my own living expenses in cheap housing.

For students today, it’s not as easy, and hasn't been for some time. Because an educated society benefits everyone except those who profit off society's ignorance, it’s in our best interest to facilitate education.

No, I won't benefit directly from student loan forgiveness, but we will all benefit indirectly from a more educated society. I’d much rather pay to forgive student loans than the millions in Paycheck Protection Plan loans that my legislators had forgiven.

