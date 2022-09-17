 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Student loan debt different now than it was for the rest of us

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

Recently, a reader said he was opposed to the $10,000 student loan forgiveness on the basis that those who owed had "sacrificed little." He said, when he ran out of money in college, he took a year off to work until he could afford to return.

I noticed he was able to afford a return to college after one year, and afforded off-campus housing with a part-time job. That doesn't sound like much sacrifice. It seems he benefited from a system that enabled him to succeed with little effort.

He must be older because he clearly knows nothing of the cost of college tuition today, when many students can't afford “cheap” housing, even working full-time. Who is he to say these students haven't sacrificed? The $10,000 will barely make a dent in most students’ debt.

I’m fortunate (and old enough) that I went to college when it was still affordable for average families. My parent’s modest income was able to pay my tuition to OSU and, with two part-time jobs, I could pay my own living expenses in cheap housing.

People are also reading…

For students today, it’s not as easy, and hasn't been for some time. Because an educated society benefits everyone except those who profit off society's ignorance, it’s in our best interest to facilitate education.

No, I won't benefit directly from student loan forgiveness, but we will all benefit indirectly from a more educated society. I’d much rather pay to forgive student loans than the millions in Paycheck Protection Plan loans that my legislators had forgiven.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

"Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?" asks Tulsa resident Kathy Evanson.

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

"It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act," says Tulsa resident Ed Farris.

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

"So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer," says Tulsa resident Doyle Pierce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert