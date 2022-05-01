Letter: Student loan debt a growing American crisis

When I was in high school, the words “student debt” meant very little to me. In truth, my biggest worry was how my tennis team was going to do in the state tournament every year.

I was naive. I believed that I would go to college in Hawaii and play Division 1 tennis and become a marine biologist. Instead, I went to study and play tennis at a small private school in Kansas.

This is where I learned about the problems of adulthood. Even with a generous academic and athletic scholarship, my family still owed $24,000 for just my first year. This is unsustainable for me. If I must pay that much every year, I will eventually have to drop out.

It seems that my family and I are not alone in this struggle. The average cost of tuition has increased 179.2% over the last 20 years. The increase in cost has outpaced the rate of inflation by 171.5%. With these increased costs, the average undergraduate student loan debt balance is $37,000. Forty percent of students drop out of college every year, and 50% of those who drop out do so because of a lack of money.

My main question is: Why? What possible benefit is there in blocking off higher education from our citizens? The way I see it, if the price of attending college continues to go up, the accessibility of education for all goes down.

