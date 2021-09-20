Letter: Struggling to support Sen. Lankford in next year's election

I did not grow up in Oklahoma. I knew very little about Oklahoma or its people before moving my family here six years ago.

Today, I am impressed overall with the people of Oklahoma. Most are friendly, seem to care about what occurs around them and their children.

The great diversity of people who work together for me is impressive. We enjoy the vast differences in the landscape from east to west.

The history of Oklahoma is rich too. I am proud to be an Oklahoman. We have no intentions at this point to leave the state.

There is one interesting observation I have made about Oklahoma is in our government officials.

Our state officials do respond quickly. We do hear back from Sen. Jim Inhofe in a politically correct form letter.

However, I have never heard anything from Sen. James Lankford, not even a thoughtless form letter. His office never returns letters, calls or emails on any subject I have written.

He is up for reelection in 2022. I am struggling to vote for him.

I realize I am not the only person in the state he is attempting to serve.