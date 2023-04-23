There is a common progressive narrative in local media and around the state that our politics are mean-spirited and driving people from the state. Frankly, the numbers just do not back this up.

According to the U.S Census from April 1, 2020, through July 1, 2022, Oklahoma was No. 10 for net migration in total net domestic migration. Considering the top two states for net migration are Texas and Florida and the bottom three are California, New York and Illinois, a stronger case can be made that Oklahoma’s conservative environment is attracting people to the state.

I believe those pushing progressive policies are a loud minority and generally overstate the popularity of their policies.

The tip of the spear for 2023 are laws restricting gender surgeries or propaganda for children. A 2022 Pew Research Center study revealed that 60% of Americans agree birth is determined at birth and this is up 6% from 2017.

Certainly, some national companies may weigh diversity issues when moving to a state, but companies ultimately do what is best for them financially. There is no evidence that diversity politics factored into decisions to go elsewhere by Panasonic or Volkswagen.

A contract recently signed with Panasonic to build in Pryor seems to validate this point.

Even if it were true that companies were avoiding Oklahoma, it does not follow that we should change our conservative values to please these employers when there are many other companies who embrace our values and are more than happy to come.

