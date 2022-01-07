Letter: Strong similarities between Stitt, Trump

It seems that recent actions taken by Gov. Kevin Stitt are eerily similar to the antics of former President Donald Trump.

For example, Stitt's home mortgage company processed subprime mortgages like the one that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, his company was fined by state of Illinois for its business practices.

Trump has been under investigation for money laundering on behalf of Russian oligarchs.

Stitt squanders taxpayer money by choosing to file pointless lawsuits against Indian tribes and useless lawsuits against vaccine mandates intended to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Stitt appointed John O'Connor, who hasn't argued a case in court for many years, as attorney general.

Stitt's lawsuit hobby could cost Oklahoma taxpayers up to $10 million. The state’s Republican legislators are only too happy to appropriate even more taxpayer funds to feed Stitt's appetite for even more foolish lawsuits as the old ones are tossed out of court.

I recall Trump hiring Polish workers to provide the labor to build Trump Tower, and when he refused to pay them for all their labor, they went to court. At least Trump didn't use Oklahoma taxpayer money for his lawsuit hobby.