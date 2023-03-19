Drag shows are not strip shows; they are basically cabaret or burlesque shows.
Why are legislators so focused on outlawing drag shows when Oklahoma has uncountable strip clubs (aka, gentlemen's clubs). These clubs offer everything from nude dancing, interactive contact, fully nude shows, etc.
I have seen nothing about shutting down all the strip clubs. Is that because they enjoy going to these shows? Or, is it because it's OK with them if women strip for men, but not if men dress as women to sing and dance?
