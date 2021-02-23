Letter: Strange neighborly view of politics

I appreciate the World running the editorial column “What kind of neighbor is my kind neighbor?” (Feb. 14).

If one was wondering why nearly half the country, including Oklahoma, does not vote Democratic, the mindset displayed in the column provides reasons almost beyond counting.

References to Hezbollah, "other mafias,” Louis Farrakhan, "France as a teenager," Nazis and a pandemic neighbor — all this invective applied to a neighbor not well known except for being a support of Donald Trump.

This comes after that neighbor, unbidden, performs an act of kindness by plowing snow from a "pandemic getaway" driveway.

Then, the piece invokes U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s largely fictional account of her “terrifying experience” in the Capitol and talks of giving the neighbor "absolution.” Really.

We need not doubt that very many people these days consider that everything is political.

Michael Collins, Tulsa