Letter: Straight party voting is the lazy way out

I just received my mail-in ballot today and saw it offered “straight party voting.” That is the laziest option for exercising our voting responsibility I can imagine, next to not showing up at all.

I am not physically able to get to the polls, but I recognize my right and privilege to vote. It is my responsibility to research the candidates (and their job requirements) in order to choose the most qualified person.

I also noticed that straight party voting excludes the independent candidates. One of the lessons my father instilled in me is that Oklahomans are independent thinkers. Oklahomans take measure of a person before giving them remarkably important jobs.

Some of these candidates are spouting nothing more than vitriol. I’m sick of the politics of anger and grievance. What have they done to help our great state and people? You wouldn’t buy a car without doing some research. Does this democracy mean less than that?

