Letter: Straight-party voting is fine by me

The most popular and sometimes somewhat sanctimonious opinion on this seems to be that we should vote for the individual candidate, rather than the party. However, there is another side to the story.

The fallacy is that most of us, including myself, do not have the time and/or knowledge of all the individual candidates to thoroughly vet or research them, while we probably possess at least a workable knowledge of the policies and recent records of their political parties.

A personal name by itself means absolutely nothing. I recently read an article advising to not use straight-party voting, but to vote by candidate name only.

Given the current political situation, i.e., the glaring contrast between the previous and current administrations, I don't think there is any power on earth that would convince me to vote for any candidate with whom I disagree philosophically, either on a personal or party basis, regardless of my personal respect for him or her.

This would only help to extend the current untenable situation and the potential demise of our beautiful country as we know it. So, dear citizen, the bottom line of my philosophy is this: Think long and hard about it before you minimize or denigrate the importance of party affiliation.

Remember, even though your preferred candidate may be personally the epitome of integrity, when push comes to shove, he or she would most probably, rightly or wrongly, vote their party's line.

