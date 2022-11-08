Letter: Story on utility bills got buried

The Tulsa World did a grave disservice to their subscribers recently when it buried what I considered the most important story of the day in the second section, page A14, directly across from the classified ads (“Groups urge probe into storm bills,” Nov. 1).

The story is about how our state government “had too much concern for corporate profits and almost zero for the average Oklahoman,” as said by Oklahoma Progress Now Executive Director, Nick Singer.

This story is about the major utilities purchasing $4.5 billion of natural gas during the 2021 winter storm and passing the buck (literally) to Oklahoma citizens in the form of higher bills over the next 25 years.

Singer is calling for an investigation into this. “They knew that price gouging, profiteering, and market manipulation were the real problems,” but they passed it off to the consumers, he said. “The state regulators are too cozy with utility companies.”

This is the kind of information our newspapers are supposed to be providing us, not hiding them away in the depths of the paper. I am truly disappointed in the Tulsa World for not making this a headline story.

