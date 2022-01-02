 Skip to main content
Letter: Story of balmy holiday weather should have addressed climate change
Letter: Story of balmy holiday weather should have addressed climate change

I'm frustrated that the lead story about a forecast 25 degrees hotter than normal on Christmas never once mentioned climate change (“Dreaming of a bright Christmas,” Dec. 21).

Right now, the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill is languishing in the Senate primarily because of opposition to its measures to address climate change.

This is one week after a deadly tornado ripped through Kentucky and killed 78 people – in December no less.

Sure, we might have enjoyed a balmy holiday and wished for snow. But there are bigger problems here that this article ignores.

